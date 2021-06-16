After Kenya visit, Jaishankar meets Jordanian, Palestinian counterparts

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): After concluding his three-day visit to Kenya, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Jordanian and Palestinian counterparts at the Doha airport on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he visited Jordan's Ayman Safadi and Palestine's Dr Riyad al-Maliki in Doha, saying that it is "never a dull day on travel".

"Never a dull day on travel. Meeting my Jordanian and Palestinian counterparts @AymanHsafadi & Dr Riyad al-Maliki at Doha airport," he tweeted.

This comes after India had abstained on a resolution at UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) last month to set up a Commission of Inquiry on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem and in Israel, following 11 days of deadly fighting between Israel and Palestine.

"India abstains on resolution at UNHRC to set up Commission of Inquiry (on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian Territory incl East Jerusalem & in Israel). With 24 members voting in favour & 9 against, resolution is adopted," tweeted Indian envoy to United Nations (Geneva), Indra Mani Pandey tweeted.



India's decision to abstain at the UNHRC during the resolution to probe the Gaza conflict is not new and the country has abstained on previous occasions too, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier this month.

Responding to a media query, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority had written letters to foreign ministers of countries who abstained at the UNHRC resolution.

"Palestine has written to all the countries who abstained. We have abstained on previous occasions too, it's not new and explains our position," he said.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas began on May 10, after Gaza militants fired barrages of rockets at Israel in protest to the Israeli measures in East Jerusalem. A tit-for-tat trade of fire broke out, where Israeli fighter jets carried out hundreds of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Health Ministery claimed that at least 277 Palestinian residents died in the latest conflict escalation with Israel. While on the other hand, around 12 Israeli have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar recently concluded a three-day visit in Kenya, where he held discussions on bilateral cooperation with his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo and President Uhuru Kenyatta. (ANI)

