Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal (File photo)
Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal (File photo)

After Modi's remarks, Pak claims "exclusive rights" over western rivers of Indus Valley

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:57 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said that any attempt by India to divert the flow of three western rivers in the Indus Valley will be "considered an act of aggression".
Addressing a press briefing here, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal claimed that the country has "exclusive rights" over the three western rivers.
His remarks were in response to a question regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi recent remarks that the Indian government will stop water flowing to Pakistan
"Any attempt by India to divert the flows of these rivers will be considered an act of aggression and Pakistan has the right to respond," Dawn quoted Faisal as saying.
Addressing an election rally in Haryana, Modi had said on Tuesday that the government will stop water flowing to Pakistan and divert it to Haryana as it rightfully belongs to the country and the farmers of the state.
"For 70 years, water that belonged to Haryana's farmers and to us flowed to Pakistan...But this Modi will stop that water and bring it to your house. I have already started working on it. The water belongs to India and farmers of Haryana...That is why Modi is fighting this for you," Modi said at a public gathering Charkhi Dadri amid loud cheers.
In August, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said that India is working on a priority basis to check its share of water under the Indus Water Treaty from going to Pakistan. The treaty was signed by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former Pakistan President Ayub Khan in1960.
As per the Indus Water Treaty, India has full rights over the waters of 'eastern' rivers -- Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej. In return, India had to let 'western' rivers-- Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum -- flow 'unrestricted' to Pakistan.
According to the treaty, India can use the waters of 'western' rivers as well, but only in a 'non-consumptive' manner. It could use the water for domestic purposes, and even for irrigation and hydropower production, but only in the manner specified in the agreement. (ANI)

