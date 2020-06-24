After occupying Tibet, Chinese leaders said they'll go for Nepal, Ladakh, Bhutan: President of Tibetan govt in exile

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Tibetan government in exile has warned Nepal of China's "expansionist policies" and said that the whole subcontinent has been on the radar of Chinese leaders since the 1960s after the occupation of Tibet.

According to tfipost, the President of the Tibetan government in exile, Lobsang Sangay in an interview with WION said that Beijing was looking to accomplish its 'Five Finger' plan for Tibet as was stated by Chinese leadership.

"After the occupation of Tibet, in the 60s, Chinese leaders have said Tibet is the Palm, now they have to go for 5 fingers-Ladakh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. So in 2017, you have Doklam incident that borders Sikkim and Bhutan, and then now you have Ladakh. This is all part of the grand, long term expansionist strategy which they had and are implementing now," said Lobsang Sangay.

The article quotes Sangay providing a blueprint of how China's expansionist policies are set into motion.

"The way Tibet was occupied, first they said they will build a road from China to Tibet this will bring prosperity to Tibetans. Once they built the road, they brought in trucks, tanks, guns and soon they occupied us," said Lobsang.

The article further went on to mention that Chinese Communist Party led by President Xi Jinping "is looking to bolster its expansionist policies in the Indian subcontinent region. What China did to Tibet, it is looking to emulate the same feat with India's neighbour, Nepal. It is driving a wedge between centuries-old Indo-Nepal relations to quietly colonise the Himalayan country."

The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) incursions into Ladakh and other regions proves that China is planning some serious conspiracies, according to the article.

Earlier this month, as many as 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

China is using increased road construction in Tibet to encroach on Nepali land and may set up border outposts in these areas in the future, says a Nepal government report accessed by ANI.

The report, prepared by Survey Department of Agriculture Ministry, showed a list of 11 places, of which China has encroached on 10 places comprising about 33 hectares of Nepali land, by diverting the flow of rivers which act as a natural boundary.

On the other hand, Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari had on Thursday authenticated the Constitution Amendment Bill passed by the country's parliament concerning the controversial new map.

The controversial updated map includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in its territory. India has said that the new map is "not based on historical facts and evidence." (ANI)

