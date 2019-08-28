This comes amid as the government is dealing with rising cases of polio. 
This comes amid as the government is dealing with rising cases of polio. 

After Pak govt's demand, Facebook blocks 31 accounts for spreading 'propaganda' against polio vaccination

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:38 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Facebook has blocked at least 31 accounts which were reportedly involved in spreading "propaganda" against polio vaccination in Pakistan.
This comes after Imran Khan-led PTI government in Pakistan requested the social media giant to take action against the accounts.
On Monday, rumours swirled over social media that a one-year-old girl had died after she was administrated with the polio vaccines.
"Print and electronic media showed responsibility and decided to wait till getting the autopsy report of the deceased. However, an organised campaign was launched on the social media that the girl had died because of the vaccine and people should not vaccinate their children," Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio, Babar Bin Atta said.
However, the autopsy has cited suffocation to be a cause of girl's death. Following this, the government approached Facebook with its demand.
"As per the autopsy report, the girl died due to suffocation as a peanut got stuck in her throat. Just after getting the report we contacted Facebook and officially launched a campaign against those accounts which were involved in propaganda against the vaccine," he said.
While 58 cases have been confirmed in the South Asian country until now, only 12 and eight cases were confirmed in 2018 and 2017, respectively.
While polio is highly infectious, it is easily preventable by the polio vaccine.
Polio cases are presently reported from two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Due to this, nationals of either of the countries undertaking travel abroad are recommended to be vaccinated at the start of their journey by the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB). (ANI)



Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:33 IST

Philippines: 2 killed after ferry catches fire

Mindanao [Philippines], Aug 28 (ANI): At least two people were killed after a ferry carrying more than 100 passengers caught fire in the southern island of Mindanao, on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:36 IST

India appoints Pavan Kapoor as ambassador to UAE

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): India on Wednesday appointed Pavan Kapoor as its next Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:34 IST

As Imran Khan completes one year in power, Pak's fiscal deficit...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): The annual fiscal deficit of Pakistan rose to the highest in the last three decades at 8.9 per cent for the financial year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:58 IST

Pakistan: Karachi airspace partially shut till Aug 31

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), closing the three routes of Karachi airspace from August 28 to August 31, reported Dunya News.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:14 IST

3,000 people affiliated to ISIS remain in Syria: Russia

New York [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): About 3,000 individuals related to the banned terrorist group ISIS remain in Syria, said Gennady Kuzmin Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 06:40 IST

Trump administration to work towards Russia's G7 reinstatement,...

Washington [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday stated that the US President Donald Trump-led administration will work towards getting Russia reinstated to the G7 grouping.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 06:29 IST

2 possibly dead after active shooter situation in Arkansas

Arkansas [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Two people are believed to be dead after a rifle-armed man opened fire at a residence here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:35 IST

2 killed after major explosion in Gaza

Gaza, Aug 28 (ANI): At least two people lost their lives on Tuesday after an explosion near a police checkpoint at Eldadhuah Junction here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:37 IST

Over 800 arrested since outbreak of Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong [China], Aug 28 (ANI): More than 800 people have been arrested ever since the ongoing protests broke out in Hong Kong in June.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:28 IST

5 people killed after truck catches fire in China

Zhejiang [China], Aug 28 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives after a truck caught fire in a tunnel here, according to local authorities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:06 IST

Amazon fires: Macron has to withdraw insults for Brazil to...

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 28 (ANI): Brazil may reject the USD 20 million offer from G7 nations to combat the Amazon fires if French President Emmanuel Macron fails to withdraw his "insults", the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 03:20 IST

'Virgin' to be removed from marriage certificates in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 28 (ANI): In what is being hailed as a step towards gender equality, brides in Bangladesh will no longer have to declare if they are 'virgins' on marriage certificates, as per a high court ruling.

Read More
iocl