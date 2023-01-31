After Peshawar attack, Pak Interior Minister Sanaullah admits TTP resettlement policy proved ineffective

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the previous policy to resettle and rehabilitate the terrorists of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been proven ineffective, Geo News reported. Sanaullah's remarks came after the proscribed TTP claimed responsibility for the mosque attack in Peshawar on Monday.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and extremism. Speaking during the Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Monday, he said that it was wrong to think that the outlawed TTP would be brought under Pakistan's law after negotiations with them.

Pakistan's Interior Minister admitted that the idea that TTP would lay down their arms and submit to law was mistaken, as per the Geo News report. Sanaullah stressed that it was incorrect to think that the TTP was separate from the Afghan Taliban. He said that the prior policy to resettle the Taliban could not bear fruit and led to the current situation in Pakistan.

Sanaullah said that the incumbent government has changed its approach towards the Taliban. He condemned the terrorist attack in the mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines, according to Geo News report. Rana Sanaullah said that the suicide bomber aimed to target police personnel.





Furthermore, Sanaullah said that outlawed TTP terrorists have found safe havens in a neighbouring nation. He stressed that the development comes despite Afghan Taliban making an agreement with Pakistan and the international community that they would not permit their land to be used against any other nation, according to Geo News. He highlighted the need to hold talks with Afghanistan in order to stop terrorists from having safe shelters.

The number of fatalities in a suicide bombing inside a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines has gone up to 93, with 221 people wounded, Geo News reported citing police. The explosion took place in the central hall of the mosque on Monday at around 1 pm after a suicide bomber blew himself up.

A rescue operation is being carried out to pull out bodies from the debris of the mosque, Geo News reported citing an official. The official said that about 17 bodies have been pulled out of the rubble and one injured person. The official further said that a search operation is being conducted.

Speaking to Geo News, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Mohammad Aijaz Khan said that the explosion appears to be a suicide attack and the head of the suspected bomber has also been found at the site. He said that the exact nature of the explosion will be known after the rescue operation concludes. (ANI)

