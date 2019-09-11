Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo)
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo)

After 'Solidarity Hour' turned out to be damp squib, Pak PM announces 'big jalsa' in Muzaffarabad

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:08 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 11 (ANI): After his so-called 'Solidarity Hour' for Kashmiris turned out to be a damp squib, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that he will organise a "big jalsa" in Muzaffarabad, the capital of POK.
The Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that he will organise "a big jalsa" in Muzzafarabad on Friday (September 13), to send a message to the world about the "continuing siege" of Jammu and Kashmir and to "show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them."
Of late, Twitter has become Imran's favourite place to spew venom against India.
This despite the fact that POK itself has seen clashes over Human Rights violations.
On Sept 9, ANI had reported tlarge scale protests broke out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday over atrocities by Pakistani Army and human rights violations.
Pakistan's much-hyped 'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' failed to garner much attention among the Pakistanis. On August 30, Pakistani authorities had made desperate attempts to direct school children to join the protests in support of the people of Kashmir, but that failed to gather any steam. Authorities restricted traffic and blocked roads in view of the protests.
All such moves greatly inconvenienced hundreds of Pakistanis as their daily lives were hampered.
Even since New Delhi announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu-Kashmir, a rattled Pakistan and its Prime Minister, who is often mocked as 'selected PM' have resorted to cheap rhetoric against India.
Islamabad has also unsuccessfully tried to internationalise the Kashmir issue. India on its part has maintained that the issue is strictly internal to India. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:51 IST

Justin Trudeau to kick off campaign for federal election

Ottawa [Canada], Sept 11 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will officially begin his federal election campaign on Wednesday morning (Local time) seeking reelection, CBC News reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:52 IST

Geneva: Activists tear into Pak for atrocities against Baloch,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 11 (ANI): Baloch political activists and human rights defenders have lambasted on Pakistan for atrocities against Baloch people at the same time when the cash-strapped nation is crying foul over Kashmir at the 42nd United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:43 IST

Billboards across Geneva calls for attention to Pak's cultural...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 11 (ANI): In a number of billboards posted across the Swiss city of Geneva, the Pashtun people are urging the United Nations to take action against Pakistan to stop the extermination of their people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:24 IST

Pak's outcry over Kashmir is hypocrisy, says Baloch activist

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 11 (ANI): Islamabad's outcry over Kashmir reeks of hypocrisy, said a Baloch activist, adding that Pakistani establishment is trying to hide their atrocities in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:54 IST

UK to extend work visas for foreign students by 2 yrs

London [UK], Sep 11 (ANI): Authorities here have planned to extend the work visas for foreign students studying in British universities by two years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:32 IST

Diplomat from J-K rebuts Pakistan's 'fabricated narrative' on...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 11 (ANI): When Pakistani delegation led by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi presented their "fabricated narrative" over Kashmir issues in the UNHRC, it was a diplomat from Jammu and Kashmir--Vimarsh Aryan--who rebutted Pakistan's charges with full throttle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:14 IST

Fire forces Japan to cancel rocket launch to ISS

Tanegashima [Japan], Sept 11 (ANI): A fire broke out near a rocket launch pad on Tanegashima Island in southwestern Japan which led to the cancellation of an unmanned rocket launch on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:14 IST

5.8 magnitude quake rattles Philippines

Sarangani [Philippines], Sept 11 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale struck Sarangani, the Philippines on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 06:09 IST

Japan minister suggests dumping radioactive water in Pacific Ocean

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 11 (ANI): Eight years after the nuclear disaster, Japan's Environment Minister Yoshiaki Harada suggested dumping the radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:35 IST

North Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher

Pyongyang [North Korea], Sept 11 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday said that it has tested a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" under the guidance of its leader Kim Jong-un.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:32 IST

Pak approaches international community over Kashmir but...

London [UK], Sept 11 (ANI): As Pakistan continues to cry foul over Kashmir, Baloch leader Mehran Marri has exposed its hypocritical nature, saying Islamabad is committing "genocide and human rights violation" in Balochistan and yet they go to the International community with a "facade of carrying a

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 03:09 IST

Explosion occurs in Kabul near US embassy

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 11 (ANI): A powerful explosion occurred near the US Embassy in Kabul on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl