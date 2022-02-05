Agitated citizens block Torkham border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 3 (ANI): Agitated Khugakhel tribesmen blocked the road again leading to the Torkham border on Wednesday after negotiations failed to yield any result about the release of an elder.

Elders Qari Mohammad Saeed and Mirajuddin accused the Khyber administration of backtracking on its promise of releasing Mufti Ejaz, who was arrested in Jamrud on Saturday, according to Dawn.

They said the local administration officials during a meeting with the elders on Monday promised the elder's release but to no avail. They said the protest would continue till the unconditional release of Mufti Ejaz, who is also a senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Pakistan (JUI-F).

Meanwhile, a delegation of JUI-F provincial leaders met Peshawar commissioner Riaz Mehsud to secure the elder's release which failed.

The meeting was also attended by the Khyber deputy commissioner. The officials told the JUI-F delegation that there were some legal problems in the release of the arrested tribal elder, which would be removed till Thursday (today), and then he would be set free, as noted by Dawn. (ANI)