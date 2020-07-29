Ahead of arrival of Rafale aircraft, French envoy says Indian technicians, pilots 'marvellously' completed their training

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Indian technicians and pilots marvellously completed their training in France, said Emmanuel Lenain, French Ambassador to India on Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Rafale fighter jets.

"Planes are outstanding, Indian technicians and pilots marvellously completed their training in France. They are totally capable to use these planes at their best," said Emmanuel Lenain.

The French Envoy stated he is very proud to say that the first batch of Rafale is reaching Indian soil.

"Our partnership is comprehensive. It goes from strategic, military to health. They have one thing in common. It's for the good of our own people. They take care of their people's security, their health, that is what matters," he said.

Responding to a question about China, the French Envoy said: "Geopolitical situation globally is very complex. Partnerships are even more important than before and stronger the better. I think France and India are showing the way. They are exemplary."

"Our partnership goes from strategic to the military to health and to many other aspects and that makes me very confident about the future," said the French Envoy.

The first batch of five Rafale aircraft is arriving in Ambala today. (ANI)

