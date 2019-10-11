Global Terrorist Hafiz Saeed
Global Terrorist Hafiz Saeed

Ahead of FATF meeting, Pak arrests 4 Hafiz Saeed aides

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:02 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): Four persons closely associated with global terrorist Hafiz Saeed have been arrested by Counter Terrorism Department of the government of Punjab, reported Express Tribune on Thursday.
The arrested people have been identified as Zafar Iqbal, Hafiz Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Ashraf and Abdul Salam. The four aides will appear before a trial court on Friday.
The arrest comes days ahead of crucial Financial Action Task Force plenary meeting during which the global anti-money laundering watchdog will give its decision on the country's 'grey list' status. The meeting is scheduled to be held in Paris from October 12 to October 15.
In July, the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Saeed was booked in nearly two dozen cases of terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. Saeed is under judicial custody ever since.
It seems Pakistan is making last-ditch effort to have a meeting outcome in its favour. The country has been under the FATF radar for its complicity towards terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Haqqani Network, among others. In addition, proscribed terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Azhar Masood are either regularly seen seeking donations and volunteers for armed rebellions in India, or making calls for jihad in Kashmir from the inner recesses of GHQ Rawalpindi.
In August 2019, a subsidiary body of FATF, the Asia Pacific Group placed Pakistan in the Enhanced Follow Up List for failure to meet its standards. On 40 compliance parameters, Pakistan was non-compliant on 30. On 11 effectiveness parameters, the country was adjudged as Low on 10. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 03:07 IST

War, sanctions, or a deal: Trump says 3 choices to tackle...

Washington [US], Oct 11 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) offered to mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 01:05 IST

Altaf Hussain charged with terrorism offence over 2016 speech

London [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was on Thursday charged with a terrorism offence in a case related to a 2016 speech where he allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:29 IST

India reduces e-Tourist visa fees

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In a bid to give a boost to tourism, the Indian government has reduced the e-Tourist visa fees for foreign nationals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:29 IST

India, China should focus on strengthening trade facilitation to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India and China should continue to strengthen cooperation in trade facilitation and create favourable conditions for expanding bilateral trade scale to help alleviate trade imbalances, a senior Chinese official said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:28 IST

Modi, Xi to visit cultural sites ahead of talks at informal summit

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the coastal town of Mahabalipuram beginning Friday will witness the two world leaders visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites and attending a culture programme.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:21 IST

Ahead of Modi-Xi's meet in Mahabalipuram, a look at coastal...

Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet for the second informal summit on October 11 and 12 in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram, a coastal town located about 56 kilometres south of Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:50 IST

Pakistan says working on SAARC summit dates even though grouping...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 10 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said that it was working on the dates of SAARC summit even though the grouping takes decisions at all levels on the basis of unanimity.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:52 IST

Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Olga Tokarczuk, Peter...

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 10 (ANI): The 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Austrian author Peter Handke, while the 2018 award, postponed from last year, was given to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:58 IST

Nepal's PM holds talks with former prime ministers, experts...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 10 (ANI): Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is holding discussions with former Prime Ministers and foreign affairs experts regarding different facets of the bilateral ties here today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:52 IST

Indonesia's Chief Security Minister wounded after stabbing...

Jakarta [Indonesia], Oct 10 (ANI): Indonesia's Chief Security Minister Wiranto sustained injuries after he was stabbed by a man on Thursday during his visit to Pandeglang town in Banten province.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:33 IST

India expresses deep concerns about military offensive in Syria,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India on Thursday expressed deep concerns about the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria, saying that Ankara's actions can undermine "stability in the region" and has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:24 IST

Apple removes app that Hong Kong demonstrators used to track police

Hong Kong, Oct 10 (ANI): Apple has removed its application (app) used by the protestors here to track the movement of police officers after incidents of vandalism were reported.

Read More
iocl