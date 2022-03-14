Ahead of no-confidence motion, PDM chief asks people to be ready to reach Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): Ahead of the no-confidence motion against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday asked the public to be ready, as they would be called at any moment to be in Islamabad by the Opposition.

While talking to the media, Rehman said that the Pakistani PM has lost the majority as well as the trust of his allies, Pakistani news channel Geo News reported on Sunday.

"The matter is out of PM Khan's hands now," Rehman claimed, adding that "he should gather 172 members against the Opposition in the National Assembly rather than gathering one million people for the Islamabad rally."

Taking a swipe at Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, who claimed he is standing in support with PM Imran Khan "like a wall", the PDM chief said that the so-called support is nothing short of feeble.



He further criticized Sheikh Rasheed and said that he is a betrayer. "He is someone who bites the hand that feeds him," Rehman was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The National Assembly Secretariat advised Speaker Asad Qaiser to summon a session before March 22 after declaring that the no-confidence motion against the Pakistani Prime Minister is filed as per the rules, Geo News reported citing sources.

According to the rules, the NA speaker is bound to summon the session of the National Assembly by March 22.

A Pakistani channel citing sources reported that a total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion.

At present, the government has a 17-member lead over the Opposition but the latter has claimed that it has enough support to prove that PM Imran Khan no more commands the people's trust. (ANI)

