Ahead of no-trust motion, opposition challenges Imran Khan govt to convene assembly session

Lahore [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has challenged the Imran Khan government to convene a session of the National Assembly if it is confident of the failure of the no-trust motion against it, local media reported.

"If you have the required strength (in the house), then don't waste time and convene the assembly session immediately for foiling the no-confidence motion (set to be moved by the opposition parties)," the Dawn newspaper quoted the PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan as saying on Sunday.



The PML-N Punjab president also implied that the renovation work initiated by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government for the OIC foreign ministers' conference on March 22 is an excuse to stall the assembly session. "What made you uproot chairs and remove carpets of the house," he asked.

Referring to the PTI government's claim that over a dozen opposition MPs were in contact with the government to thwart the no-confidence move against Imran Khan, Sanaullah said that the statement is the government's confession of horse-trading.

This comes as the opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster Imran Khan by moving a no-confidence motion against his government. However, Imran Khan has exuded confidence in the failure of this motion and said that the opposition will face consequences post its failure. (ANI)

