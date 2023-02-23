Ahead of one year of Russia-Ukraine conflict, Danish envoy calls it "sad day"

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Ahead of one year anniversary of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Denmark's Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, called it a 'sad day', adding that he hoped that all those who will have a decision power in hand will do something to stop this war.

"It's a very sad day for all of us because we thought that we will never see a War in Europe again. Now it came. And now tomorrow it's one year since the war started. It was an unprovoked attack by the Russian side and the only solution as we see it from our side would be for Russia to withdraw and then peace can be re-installed. But it's sad", the Danish Envoy said in an interview with ANI.

He added, "If you look into all the devastating consequences, of course those people on the battlefield but also those people who are living in Africa, across the World suffering from high fuel prices, lack of fertilizers, lack of food. It is big issue and I hope that all those who will have a decision power in hand that will do something to stop this war."

On India's stance in the conflict, Freddy Svane highlighted that India is doing whatever it can to provide solutions to the conflict.

"I am pretty sure that India is doing whatever India can, given historic ties but also where India is today. I am sure that India is doing what it can to also contribute to solutions to this unprovoked war," Svane said.

The war between Russia and Ukraine started on February 24 with bombings, threatening to shake up and alter the geopolitics of the world. The biggest land conflict in Europe since the second world war, has displaced millions, left Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in ruins and disrupted the global economy.

On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Russia's invasion as a violation of the founding UN Charter and international law and called out its threats about the possible use of nuclear weapons.

He condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the UN General Assembly met in a special session two days before the anniversary of Moscow's attack. (ANI)