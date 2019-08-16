US President Donald Trump (L) and Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Ahead of UNSC meeting on Kashmir issue, Imran Khan dials Donald Trump

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:08 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): Ahead of the closed consultation session on Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Friday telephoned US President Donald Trump to apprise him of the situation in the region.
The UNSC meeting has been scheduled for today to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had earlier written a letter to UNSC president Joanna Wronecka, urging the council to urgently convene a session on India's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and revoking of Article 370.
China had requested a closed meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, citing the letter sent by Qureshi.
Ever since India announced its decision to do away with Article 370, Islamabad has escalated its virulent rhetorics against New Delhi and tried to involve the international community in the matter.
Pakistan has alleged that India's decision of revoking the provisions under Article 370 will not only threaten the regional peace but also the world peace.
However, India has made it clear that it is an internal matter of the country and does not violate the Line of Control (LoC) or any border. (ANI)

