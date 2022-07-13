Ahmad Massoud calls for political solution to solve problems in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF) in Afghanistan, has stressed the need for political dialogue to solve the current Afghan problems, following the recent clashes between NRF forces and Taliban.

The head of the NRF, which has a small foothold in the mountains of Panjshir, said as long as the Taliban do not reach an understanding with his group, there is no other option but to stand against them.

"We have shared our concerns with all western and eastern countries regarding Afghanistan. The situation of Afghanistan needs serious assessment, it needs serious attention. Afghanistan needs to reach political stability through any kind of pressure. The Taliban or any other group should find a political solution in cooperation with the region and the world to solve the problems of Afghanistan, otherwise, the problems in Afghanistan can once again reach out to the region and world," Ahmad Massoud, leader of the Resistance Front," was quoted as saying by TOLOnews.



Last month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a report said Taliban security forces in northern Afghanistan's Panjshir province have unlawfully detained and tortured residents accused of association with an opposition armed group.

Since mid-May 2022, fighting has escalated in the province as National Resistance Front (NRF) forces have attacked Taliban units and checkpoints. The Taliban have responded by deploying to the province thousands of fighters, who have carried out search operations targeting communities they allege are supporting the NRF. During search operations in other provinces, Taliban forces have committed summary executions and enforced disappearances of captured fighters and other detainees, which are war crimes.

"Taliban forces in Panjshir province have quickly resorted to beating civilians in their response to fighting against the opposition National Resistance Front," said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "The Taliban's longstanding failure to punish those responsible for serious abuses in their ranks puts more civilians at risk."

Former detainees in early June reported that Taliban security forces detained about 80 residents in Panjshir's Khenj district and beat them to compel them to provide information about the NRF, according to HRW. After several days, the Taliban released 70, but have continued to hold 10 people whose relatives they accuse of being members of the group, a form of collective punishment.

Former detainees said the district jail held nearly 100 others who have alleged links to the NRF. None had access to their families or lawyers. Others have been held in informal detention facilities. (ANI)

