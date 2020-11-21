Ahmadi doctor shot dead in Pakistan over 'religious differences'

Nankana Sahib [Pakistan], November 21 (ANI): A doctor, belonging to Ahmadi community, was shot dead on Friday, while his father and two uncles suffered injuries when a teenage boy opened fire on them in Punjab's Nankana Sahib.

The family was offering prayers when they heard a knock on their door. As Dr Tahir Mahmood (31) opened the door, the teenage boy, carrying a pistol, shot him, Dawn reported.

According to police, the victim suffered bullet wounds and fell on the ground, while his family members rushed to the door on hearing the gunshots.

Police said the suspect also opened fire on them and injured Dr Mahmood's father, Tariq, and uncles Saeed and Tayyab.

Saddar Sanghla Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Shamshair said the suspect has been taken into custody who "confessed to having attacked the family over religious differences".



"An investigation team has been constituted that will also check whether the suspect had attacked the house on his own or following somebody's instructions," Shamshair said.

Saleemuddin, an Ahmadi community's spokesperson, confirmed that the incident took place when the members of the family gathered for prayers inside their home.

"Ahmadis are not even safe inside their homes. They cannot perform their religious obligations inside the four walls of their home," he said.

The spokesperson added Ahmadis were being murdered at their doorsteps as the state failed to provide them protection.

"The attack was a direct result of a hate campaign being run unchecked in the country against the community," he said.

Ahmadis, a four million-strong minority group in Pakistan, have been facing death threats, intimidation and a sustained hate campaign for decades. (ANI)

