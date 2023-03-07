Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Pakistan continues to face persecution by state agencies, Taliban

Gujranwala [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): The minority Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Pakistan continues to face persecution by state agencies and the Taliban.

The graves of the Ahmadiyya community located at Talwandi Khajoorwali district of Punjab's Gujranwala district were recently desecrated and demolished by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) radicals. Sources reveal that no complaint was filed by the police in this regard.

In another incident, Dr. Raseed Ahmad, a 75-year-old man, was killed by TLP radicals in his house located at the Gotriala area of Punjab province.

Dr. Rasheed Ahmad had acquired Norwegian citizenship but came back to Pakistan long ago and established a homeopathy clinic in his hometown providing free medical care to the public.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has been facing persecution because of their faith. They are considered non-Muslims by many mainstream Muslims.

In a recent incident, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan radicals prevented the members of Ahmadiyya community from entering their mosque located in Kasur city of Punjab province.



Sources said that they harassed and manhandled the members of the Ahmadiyya community who had come for prayers. Further, they closed the doors of the mosque.

Members of the Ahmadiyya community approached local police in this connection but the police did not take any action.

India on Friday (local time) slammed Pakistan on the issue of religious freedom of minorities at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Using its right to reply, India's representative Seema Pujani slammed her Pakistani counterpart Hina Rabbani Khar saying, "No religious minority can freely live or practice its religion in Pakistan today. The Ahmadiya community continues to be persecuted by the state for simply practising their faith."

Responding to the statement delivered by Pakistani counterpart Hina Rabbani Khar, Pujani said, "Pakistan's representative has once again chosen to misuse this august forum for its malicious propaganda against India."

The Indian Representative also shed light on the issue of enforced disappearances.

"In the last decade, Pakistan's own commission of inquiry on enforced disappearances has received 8463 complaints. The Baloch people have borne the brunt of this cruel policy. Students, doctors, engineers, teachers and community leaders are regularly disappeared by the state, never to return back," said Pujani. (ANI)

