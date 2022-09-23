AI Inside provides artificial intelligence technology in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], September 23 (ANI): Artificial Intelligence is shaping humanity across nearly all spheres and industries. Japan's "AI inside" is one of the most progressive artificial intelligence firms that provides artificial intelligence solutions to people and firms all over the world.

The services provided by "AI inside" include the "DX Suite", which enables digitising information from paper documents and analogue data to digital ones.

An Official of AI inside, Hideyuki Kawamura said, "Our company operates the brand "DX Suite" and is currently the top vendor of AI-OCR (AI-Optical Character Reader), which has a 64 per cent market share in Japan. For example, data entry takes a lot of time and labour when a large amount of business forms is sent from suppliers, such as manufacturing and retailing industries, or when a large number of items are included in a business form."

"Especially with regard to such industries, we believe that the products contribute greatly to operational efficiency," Hideyuki added.

It is a document written in the Thai language and scanning the document into data.



"To finish the configuration, click at the top left and bottom right points. AI models are selected. If loading an English model, select English. If you want to read in Thai, select AI models for each language, such as Thai. This is the designated image. The bottom part is the actual output data," Hideyuki said.

In addition, it can be used as CSV i.e., Comma-Separated value data. This video is an AI programme that analyses the congestion of elevators in a factory. It is created by the factory staff using the AI creation tool "Learning Center". They don't have AI program skills.

Takeru Nakatani of AI inside said, "Everyone thinks AI requires very good engineers or costs a lot of money. By using the "Learning Center" that we developed, it is a tool that anyone, whether they are field workers or non-engineers, can easily create AI at a low cost. "DX Suite" has the largest share in Japan."

"In addition, we have developed a "Learning Center" together. In this way, we are working with the ambition of expanding the democratization is equal to expansion of AI throughout the world, including Japan and the ASEAN region," Nakatani said.

AI inside" was also selected as a part of the Asia Digital Transformation Project. The project aims to put digital innovation into practice in society in order to help ASEAN countries solve socio-economic issues.

"AI inside" is becoming a major contributor toward a faster, more reliable, and more convenient source of information and technology all over the world. (ANI)

