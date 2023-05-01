AIME-2023: Indian Navy ships arrive in Singapore

Singapore, May 1 (ANI): Indian Naval Ships INS Satpura and INS Delhi with RAdm Gurcharan Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet embarked onboard and arrived at Singapore on Monday, to participate in the Inaugural ASEAN India Maritime Exercise (AIME-2023) scheduled from May 2 to 8.

The Harbour Phase of the exercise is scheduled to be held at Changi Naval Base from 2 to 4 May 2023 and the Sea Phase will be conducted from 7 to 8 May 2023 in the South China Sea. AIME 2023 will provide an opportunity for Indian Navy and ASEAN navies to work together closely and conduct seamless operations in the maritime domain.





INS Delhi, India's first indigenously-built guided missile destroyer and INS Satpura, an indigenously-built guided missile stealth frigate are a part of Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and function under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

These ships are fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors. During their port call in Singapore, the vessel will also participate in the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX-23) and International Maritime Security Conference (IMSC) being hosted by Singapore. (ANI)

