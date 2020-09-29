Air Bubbles with Germany suspended, negotiations underway: DGCA

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Air Bubbles with Germany have been suspended, informed the Director-General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday adding that negotiations are currently underway.

"India formalised an Air Bubble with Germany in July 2020. An Air Bubble arrangement allows nationals of both countries to travel in either direction. However, there are restrictions in place for Indian nationals desiring to travel to Germany which was putting Indian carriers at a significant disadvantage resulting in an inequitable distribution of traffic in favour of Lufthansa," The DGCA said.

The DGCA said that while Indian carriers operated 3 to 4 flights a week, Lufthansa operated 20 flights a week.



"In spite of this disparity, we offered to clear seven flights a week for Lufthansa which was not accepted by them. The negotiations continue," the DGCA added.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

The mission is in its sixth phase which will continue till October 24. (ANI)

