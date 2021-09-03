Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria attends Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2021

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria attended the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2021 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

PACS 21 themed "Enduring Cooperation towards Regional Stability" took place from August 30 to September 2.

"Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria #CAS attended the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2021 #PACS21 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii (USA) from 30 Aug to 02 Sep. The event was themed "Enduring Cooperation towards Regional Stability," tweeted the Indian Air Force.



"Participation in #PACS21 provided an opportunity for enhancing mutual understanding and deepening of relationships with like-minded nations," tweeted IAF.

PACS-21 brought together Air Chiefs of countries in the Indo-Pacific region to deliberate on topics ranging from regional security, air domain awareness to cooperation on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations.

Air chief Bhadauria met General CQ Brown, 22nd Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, and Gen Kenneth S Wilsbach, Cdr of Pacific Air Forces, along with Air Chiefs from 11 other countries.

"#CAS met @GenCQBrownJr #CSAF & Gen Kenneth S Wilsbach, Cdr @PACAFbesides holding bilateral/multilateral meetings with Air Chiefs from eleven other countries," tweeted IAF. (ANI)

