Air force trainer jet crashes in South Korea, 3 feared dead

Seoul [South Korea], April 1 (ANI/Xinhua): A trainer fighter jet of the South Korean air force crashed in the country's southeastern city, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.



The KT1 trainer jet crashed down at a rice field in Sacheon, some 440 km southeast of the capital Seoul, at about 1:36 p.m. local time (0436 GMT).

Three people were reported to be killed, and one was seriously injured.

The firefighting authorities dispatched two helicopters, 14 vehicles and 35 personnel to the scene for the rescue operation. (ANI/Xinhua)

