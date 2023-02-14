Air India-Airbus deal reflects India's success in aviation sector: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday virtually attended the launch of the new Air India-Airbus partnership. The Tata group will buy 250 aircraft from Airbus, in what is the world's largest aviation deal in history.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the French President for participating in the launch of the Air India-Airbus partnership. He said that the deal shows the "deepening ties" between India and France and reflection of India's successes and expectations in the civil aviation sector.

In his remarks, PM Modi said, "I would like to express my heartiest congratulations and best wishes on this landmark agreement between Air India and Airbus. My special thanks to my friend President Macron for joining us in this event."

"This important deal not only demonstrates the ever-deepening relations between India and France. But, are also reflections of India's successes and expectations in the civil aviation sector," he added.

PM Modi said that the civil aviation sector is an integral part of India's development and stressed that strengthening civil aviation is an important aspect of the national infrastructure strategy of India. He stated that the number of airports in India have reached 147 from 74 in the past eight years.



"Today our civil aviation sector is an integral part of India's development. Strengthening civil aviation is an important aspect of our national infrastructure strategy. In the last eight years, the number of airports in India have jumped from 74 to 147, which means it has nearly doubled.

"Our regional air connectivity scheme called UDAN has helped provide air connectivity to remote areas of our country and this is further promoting economic as well as social development in the near future," he further added.

In his remarks, PM Modi said, "India will become third-largest market in the world in the aviation sector according to several estimates India will need over 2,000 aircraft in the next 15 years. The historic announcement today will help in catering to this increasing demand under the Make in India-Make for the World vision. Several new opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India's 'Make in India - Make for the World' vision."

Highlighting ties between India and France, PM Modi said, "Whether it is the issue of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, or global food security and health security, India and France together are making a positive contribution."

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, and other leaders were also present during the virtual conference. The deal includes 40 A350 wide-body ultra-long-range aircraft. The rest will be narrow-body aircraft. Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran stated that they have signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus.

"We have built a very good relationship with Airbus. Today I am happy to announce that we have signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircrafts from Airbus," said Chandrasekaran, at a virtual unveiling of the announcement.

"We have significant options to increase the fleet orders once we grow," he added. (ANI)

