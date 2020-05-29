Air India express flight departs for Kochi with 180 passengers

Manama [Bahrain], May 28 (ANI): An Air India Express flight departed for Kochi with total 180 passengers and seven infants on board.

"Air India Express IX 1474 departed for Kochi with total 180 passengers & 7 infants on board. #VandeBharathMission," tweeted Embassy of India, Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Consulate General of India, Dubai tweeted to inform that five flights operated from Dubai to Kochi, Kannur, Kozhikode, Hyderabad and Trivandrum today.

"Five flights operated from Dubai to Kochi, Kannur, Kozhikode, Hyderabad and Trivandrum today carrying more than 900 passengers back to India. Happy to assist them. Thanks to UAE authorities," said Consulate General of India, Dubai in a tweet.

An Air India flight also departed from Moscow for Lucknow.

"#VandeBharatMission - helping Indians go back home! @airindiain flight AI-1946 left for Lucknow from Moscow (DME) at 1245 hours with 143 passengers onboard," said Embassy of India in the Russia. (ANI)

