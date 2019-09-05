Air India plane landed at under-construction runway as ATC was distracted by other activities: Committee

Male [Maldivies], Sept 5 (ANI): The investigators on Thursday said that an Air India plane mistakenly landed at a non-operational and under-construction runway at the Velana International Airport last year because Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) were "distracted by other activities" and were not aware that the flight was approaching the runway.

The incident took place on September 7, 2018, as the pilot in command was not aware of the NOTAM order regarding the runway, stated Maldives Accident Investigation Coordinating Committee in a report.

The flight, AI 263, carrying 136 passengers, including crew on board the plane, was flying from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala to Male.

"Investigation revealed that Male' ATC personnel at the Tower were not aware that the Air India flight AlC263 was approaching the runway under construction. The controllers were seen distracted by other activities," the committee stated in its report.

The committee further said, "The flight from Trivandrum to Male' was normal without any technical defects reported on the aircraft and systems. The crew had no difficulties In navigating and flying the aircraft until touch down".

"The pilot in command was not aware of the NOTAM issued regarding the runway that was under construction, located east of the Runway In Use. This runway under construction is almost parallel to the runway in use," it added.

The committee also noted that "closed runway" marking was not fully in compliance with the recommendations International Civil Aviation Organisation. (ANI)