Air India planning to operate two Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi

Hong Kong, August 13 (ANI): Air India is planning to operate two Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi on August 18 and 21, the Consulate General of India, Hong Kong said on Thursday.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.

"Passage on these flights would be on payment basis as per fares decided by Air India and would be subject to an undertaking to be provided by passengers to abide by all protocols framed by Government of India including quarantine on arrival in Delhi on payment basis," the Consulate General said in a statement on Twitter.

It stated that Indian nationals who wish to avail the flight to travel to India must mandatorily register at the Consulates website at: http://www.cgihk.gov.in/newregistration.php. and Air India will contact those who have completed their registration.

"Nearly one million stranded Indians have returned through various modes under VBM and more than 130K have flown to various countries. Driven by the aspirations of our people, the mission continues to facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of stranded and distressed citizens," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Monday. (ANI)

