Air India's first repatriation flight from Philippines to land in Mumbai today

Manila [Philippines], May 10 (ANI): The first repatriation flight being operated by Air India from the Philippines, AI 387, to evacuate Indians under the government's Vande Bharat mission will land in Mumbai today.

"Passengers arrive at Ninoy Aquino International Airport for the first Air India flight from Manila to Mumbai, that will take off today," the Indian Embassy in the Philippines said on Twitter.

Social distancing along with health screening measures are taken care of at the airports.

As India's major evacuation mission - Vande Bharat Mission - entered its fourth day on Sunday (May 10, 2020), Air India's evacuation flight with 326 Indians from London landed at Mumbai a short while earlier.

On May 9, 1373 more Indians returned to India from foreign countries as eight Vande Bharat flights from Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur and Dhaka landed in India, as shared by aviation minister Hardeep Puri on his official Twitter handle.

The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. (ANI)

