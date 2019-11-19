Air Marshal HS Arora leads Indian delegation to Dubai Airshow 2019

Dubai [UAE], Nov 19 (ANI): Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora, Vice Chief of Air Staff is leading the Indian delegation at the Dubai Airshow 2019 which is being organised in UAE.

Sharing details of the official engagements of Vice Chief of Air Staff, IAF tweeted, "Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal HS Arora, is leading the Indian delegation for the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2019. Important bilateral talks with host nation UAE were held. The first meeting was with HE Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under Secretary, Ministry of Defence, UAE".

"The second meeting was held with Maj Gen Rashid Al Shamsi, Deputy Chief of the UAE Air Force. During the meetings, both sides reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation & explored options of enhancing it further", it added

The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest and most successful air shows in the world, which connects aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry to facilitate successful global trade.

Various airlines, plane makers, air forces and space companies gather to release new products and explore opportunities for sale and purchase of aircraft and related technologies worth billions.

This year, the five-day airshow is being held from November 17. (ANI)

