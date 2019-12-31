Air pollution kills 17 in Afghanistan's Kabul: Health Ministry

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 31 (ANI): At least 17 people have been killed by the extreme air pollution here over the past one week, Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry said.

The ministry, which began an anti-pollution campaign on Monday, said that over 8,800 patients, suffering from respiratory conditions including common cold and lung problems, visited government hospitals in Kabul over the past week, Tolo News reported.

According to the international monitoring organization Air Visual - which provides regular updates about air pollution -- Kabul air has been rated hazardous over the past month.

According to officials, the spike in pollution levels is due to the use of low-quality fuel, including coal, for warming government buildings, wedding halls, houses and some other private businesses.

Kabul is one of the most polluted cities globally, the ministry said. It added that masks will be distributed to the people in 16 busy places in Kabul for two weeks.

In Monday's anti-pollution campaign, the ministry ordered to close down any business centre or agency that uses poor-quality material in the heating system.

In Afghanistan, people usually use low-quality fuel, including coal to keep their houses and offices warm in winter. (ANI)

