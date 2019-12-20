Aisha Farooqui takes charge as Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 20 (ANI): Aisha Farooqui on Friday took charge as the new spokesperson of Pakistan's Foreign Office.

Farooqui replaced Mohammad Faisal, who has now been appointed as the country's new ambassador to Germany, Geo News reported.

A diplomat, Farooqui has previously served in Pakistan's Missions in France, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Turkey and the United States.

According to a notification dated December 17, 2019, and issued here on Thursday, Aisha Farooqui, Director General, has been transferred and posted as Director General/spokesperson of the Foreign Office with immediate effect and until further orders.

Farooqui joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994. (ANI)

