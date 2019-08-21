Ajay Bisaria's wife reaches Pakistan for final pack up

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Bharati Chaturvedi, spouse of the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, reached the neighbouring nation through the Wagah-Attari border on Wednesday.

The latest development follows Bisaria's return to New Delhi last week.

Islamabad had urged India to recall its envoy in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Chaturvedi is slated to stay in the Pakistani capital Islamabad for a week, during which she will undertake the final pack-up. (ANI)

