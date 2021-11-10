Ajit Doval to chair NSA-level regional security dialogue on Afghanistan today; 7 nations in attendance

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will chair the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan here on Thursday which will be attended by his counterparts of five Central Asian countries, along with Russia and Iran.

The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan -- which will be held at the level of National Security Advisers or Secretaries of Security Councils -- will witness expanded participation of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the countries will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said in a press release.

Iran had hosted dialogues in a similar format previously. It is a continuation of the format started by Tehran in 2018 and 2019, however, this time dialogue will see the highest participation of seven nations.

The dialogue will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability, the release added.

India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing Afghanistan. The dialogue is a step in that direction, said MEA.

On Tuesday, Doval met with Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan and had a detailed exchange of views on Afghanistan, sources said.

He also met Victor Makhmudov, Secretary, Security Council of Uzbekistan and both agreed that Afghans must decide the future of their country. (ANI)