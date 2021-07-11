Akbar Bugti's widow lodges FIR against Imran Khan's nephew for attempted murder

Lahore [Pakistan], July 11 (ANI): Baloch leader Akbar Bugti's widow, Shahzadi Nargis lodged an FIR against Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew, advocate Hassan Niazi, and four unidentified persons under various charges, including attempted murder.

As per Dawn, the FIR was registered with the Islampura Police Station on the complaint of Nargis after the accused allegedly attacked her in the court of additional district and sessions judge Syed Ali Abbas on Thursday morning.

In the FIR, she said that Hassan Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer and then tried to strangulate her with an intention to take her life, reported Dawn.



Nargis had appeared in the court to seek bail in a 'fake case' lodged against her with the crime circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Lahore.

The complainant further stated in the FIR that when her lawyer intervened, the attackers including Hassan Niazi and his accomplices attacked and tortured them on the court premises, reported Dawn.

Nargis said she was feeling insecure because the accused had a history of indulging in violence. She said Niazi was the prime accused in the case of the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and demanded security from the police, reported Dawn.

Akbar Bugti, who is known as the `Father of the Baloch Nation' was killed on August 26, 2006, in an army operation in Kohlu district in Balochistan following an order by the then Pakistan's army chief, General Pervez Musharraf.

His death had led to widespread unrest in the area. Bugti, who served as the former chief minister and governor of Balochistan, Pakistan's largest and resource-rich province, was involved in the fight against the exploitation of natural resources and forceful occupation of Balochistan. (ANI)

