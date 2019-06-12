Al Baqee organisation protest against attack on Islamic Heritage in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Members of the Al Baqee Organisation on Wednesday held a protest in Delhi against the Saudi government's systematic attacks on UNESCO protected Islamic Heritage, as well as the violation of freedom rights in the country.

Demonstrators particularly demanded the reconstruction of Jannatul-Baqi cemetery, which was demolished on April 21, 1925, by Saudi rulers.

Speaking to ANI, Islami scholar Dr Ali Taha, said, "According to the Islamic calendar, on this day, the Saudi government demolished Jannatul-Baqi."

"We have been protesting for years to demand the reconstruction of the monument. We believe the government of India will relay our message to Saudi Arabia," she added.

Jannat al-Baqi'is considered sacred by a large section of the Muslim community as it is believed that the prophet Mohammad and her daughter Fatima are buried there.

"Saudi government demolish historic monuments in the country. This is against our beliefs. We demand the reconstruction of sacred monuments destroyed in the country," said Imam Mohshin Taqvi. (ANI)

