Al-Qaeda mastermind killed by Afghan forces in Andar district

Andar [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): Al-Qaeda mastermind, Mohsen Almisri, was killed in an operation conducted by Afghan forces in Andar district in Ghazni province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Saturday.



Almisri was operating as the terrorist group key member for the Indian subcontinent, Tolo News reported.

Earlier, the NDS had said that Almisri has succumbed to his injuries during the arrest.

Later, the Afghanistan intelligence and security service corrected its information and said Almisri was killed in Afghan forces operation in Andar district in Ghazni province. (ANI)

