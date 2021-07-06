Alarm activated at US Embassy in Iraq over unknown flying object

Baghdad (Iraqi) July 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Alarm sirens were turned on at the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the air defense system was activated over an "unknown object" in the sky above the embassy, Iraqi television channel Al Sumaria reported citing a security source.



"Alarm sirens went off at the US embassy, the C-RAM system was activated due to the detection of an unknown object in the sky above the US embassy," the source said.

Another source told the TV channel that a drone was shot down in the Green Zone where government agencies and foreign diplomatic missions are located. (ANI/Sputnik)



