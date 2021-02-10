Algerian Ambassador Hamza Yahia Cherif met Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Tuesday, (Source: Twitter/Anurag Srivastava)
Algerian envoy meets Foreign Secy Harsh Shringla, discusses cooperation on trade, energy

ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2021 00:11 IST


New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Hamza Yahia Cherif, the Algerian Ambassador to India, on Tuesday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed cooperation between the two countries on COVID-19, trade, energy and pharmaceuticals.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava announced the meeting between the two leaders.
"Ambassador H. E. Hamza Yahia Cherif met Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla today and discussed cooperation on Covid-19 and steps to augment cooperation in trade, energy, pharmaceuticals and fertilisers. @Algeria_MFA (sic)," tweeted Srivastava. (ANI)

