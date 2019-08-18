Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo)

All countries should isolate nations aiding terror: VP Naidu

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:03 IST

Vilnius [Lithuania], Aug 18 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has stressed the need of collective action from all countries to tackle terrorism and also to isolate those nations who aid and abet terror.
"Terrorism is one of the major challenges confronting the world today. All the nations must intensify their collective efforts and strive to eliminate the menace of terrorism and also isolate nations which aid and abet terrorism," he said in a joint presser along with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Saturday.
India has extended e-Visa facility to Lithuanian nationals for ease of mobility, Naidu said.
Urging Lithuanian businesses to take advantage of economic opportunities in India, the Vice President said, "We would also be happy to have Lithuania as our energy transformation partner as India plans to generate 100 GW from solar energy by 2022."
Both countries on Saturday signed 3 MoUs to boost cultural, agricultural and legal cooperation. The signing of the agreements was witnessed by Naidu and Nauseda.
"Diversifying a historic relationship. VP @MVenkaiahNaidu and President Gitanas Nauseda of #Lithuania witnessed the signing of three MoUs to strengthen agricultural, cultural and legal cooperation between the two countries," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Naidu is on a three-nation visit to the Balkan nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. He arrived in Lithuania on Saturday on the first leg of his visit.
The Vice President was received by the country's foreign minister Linas Linkevicius, India's Ambassador to Lithuania Tsewang Namgyal and others.
Naidu proceeded to the Presidential Palace where he was received by Nauseda. Both leaders held one-on-one talks and delegation-level negotiations to review the bilateral ties.
During the talks, the two sides agreed the need to make the UN Security Council more representative to reflect the realities of today and address current global challenges.
Lithuania has also backed India to have permanent membership in an expanded and reformed UN Security Council.
The Vice President received a copy of the book 'History of Lithuania' in Sanskrit.
"Happy to have received a copy of the book 'History of #Lithuania' in #Sanskrit. Lithuanian is the oldest Indo-European language & it has strong links with Sanskrit. I hope that many more books on Lithuanian history, culture and society get published in Indian languages," read a tweet from the Vice President of India. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:25 IST

63 dead in Kabul blast, over 180 injured

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): At least 63 people were killed and over 180 others were injured in a suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul yesterday, the Afghan government said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 07:57 IST

After failed UNSC bid, Pakistan plays victim card with...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): It's been 12 days since India announced its decision to reorganise the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, ever since then Pakistan has ramped up its rhetoric against New Delhi and is endlessly trying to internationalise the strictly internal Indian matter o

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 07:15 IST

Small plane with 3 onboard crashes into a house in New York

New York [US], Aug 18 (ANI): A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in New York, said US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 07:01 IST

Afghanistan: 40 killed, 100 injured in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): At least 40 people were killed and 100 suffered injuries in an explosion in Darulaman area of Kabul city on Saturday (local time), Tolo news cited a source.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 07:00 IST

Sudan leaders signs power sharing deal with military

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 18 (ANI): In a landmark move, Sudan's main opposition coalition and the ruling military council have formally signed a final power-sharing deal here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 06:51 IST

Pakistan lodging fake FIRs against terrorists to mislead FATF

Gujranwala (Pakistan), Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan is again misleading the Global community just days before a crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force ( FATF ) in Bangkok by registering fake and weak Police First Information Reports or FIRs against Terror groups and terrorists operating on it

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 06:40 IST

Israel forces attack Palestinians armed groups

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 18 (ANI): Israel on Saturday said that it opened fire at an armed group of Palestinians near the Gaza border after it intercepted the rockets from Gaza.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:24 IST

Russia: 1 killed, 32 injured in bus accident

Perm [Russia], Aug 18 (Sputnik/ANI): One woman was killed and a total of 32 people were injured as a bus carrying 59 passengers crashed into a store in the Russian city of Perm, the region's health ministry said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:20 IST

Israel shoots down 2 out of 3 rockets fired from Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 18 (ANI): Israel on Saturday said that it has shot down two out of three rockets fired from the Gaza strip.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:18 IST

Kabul: Blast inside wedding hall, casualties feared

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): At least 20 people are feared dead following a blast in Darulaman area of Kabul city on Saturday (local time) reported a senior Afghan official.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:26 IST

India, Bhutan agree to explore new areas of bilateral cooperation

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Moving beyond hydropower sector, India and Bhutan on Saturday agreed to explore new areas of bilateral cooperation including healthcare, education, science, and technology during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Himalayan nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:23 IST

Prepared to meet Zakir Naik in court: Malaysian minister M Kulasegaran

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 17 (ANI): Malaysian Human Resource Minister M Kulasegaran said on Friday that he is prepared to meet controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in court after the latter demanded an apology from the minister for making derogatory remarks towards him.

Read More
iocl