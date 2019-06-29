Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File photo)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File photo)

All details on Khashoggi's murder should be shared by Saudi: Erdogan

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:31 IST

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that Saudi Arabia should share all facts and details about the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
However, Erdogan said that while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) had promised him during a recent telephonic conversation, he contended that "nothing has been done".
"It is first of all MBS who needs to shed light on this because he promised me during our phone call but until now nothing had been done," he was quoted by CNN as saying while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here.
Erdogan insisted that the Saudi Crown Prince had to shed light on the perpetrators of Khashoggi's killing.
"There are certain suspects that we know of and they need to be tried in Istanbul because that's where the crime was committed," he said.
Erdogan has repeatedly charged at the Saudi Crown Prince after Khashoggi was murdered when he had entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October last year.
Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the incident, but Saudi officials later claimed that many among the group, who murdered the former Washington Post columnist, belonged to the Crown Prince's inner circle.
United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, who recently presented her special report on Khashoggi's murder, has called for an international investigation into the murder, adding that the Saudi probe into the matter has failed to examine who may have ordered it.
The independent investigation released earlier this month held Saudi Arabia responsible for the scribe's "extrajudicial killing." The report revealed that the late Saudi Arabian journalist was the victim of a "deliberate and premeditated execution."
Saudi Arabia has already dismissed the UN's report.
Saudi Arabia began the trial for 11 suspects in the murder case earlier this year, after rejecting Erdogan's call for the suspected Saudi nationals to be extradited to Turkey to face trial in the nation where the crime took place. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:03 IST

UN reiterates support for security, reconstruction efforts of Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], June 29 (ANI): A delegation from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday held talks with Iraqi leaders and reiterated their support to Baghdad's security and reconstruction efforts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:04 IST

Those manufactured in the nursery of military dictatorship...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 29 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday hit out at the Opposition parties for calling him a 'selected' prime minister, asserting that those who were "themselves manufactured" during military rule are now using the term to criticise him.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 21:09 IST

After G-20 summit, Trump meets Moon in S Korea over dinner

Seoul [South Korea], Jun 29 (ANI): After attending the G-20 summit in Japan, US President Donald Trump on Saturday attended a dinner meeting hosted by his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at the latter's presidential office here, hours after his arrival in South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:33 IST

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after attending G-20 summit

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived here after participating in the 14th G-20 summit in Japan's Osaka city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:04 IST

Plane carrying anti-Pak banners fly over Headingley cricket...

Leeds [UK], Jun 29 (ANI): A plane flying with anti-Pakistan banners unfurled from it was spotted on Saturday over the Headingley cricket ground here where the World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan was underway.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:51 IST

G-20 leaders reaffirm commitment to deny safe havens to economic...

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Noting that corruption is a global challenge, leaders of the G-20 countries on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to fight against the menace and deny safe haven to economic offenders.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:00 IST

Mahatma Gandhi IT and Biotechnology Park inaugurated in Cote d'Ivoire

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Mahatma Gandhi IT and Biotechnology Park (MGIT-BP) was jointly inaugurated by Ambassador of India to Cote d'Ivoire Sailas Thangal and country's Vice President Daniel Kablan Duccan at Grand-Bassam in Cote d'Ivoire.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:54 IST

Pakistan: ANP leader shot dead

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): A local leader belonging to the Awami National Party (ANP) was shot dead by unknown assailants here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:38 IST

G-20 leaders resolve to prevent exploitation of Internet for terrorism

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): In view of the growing use of the Internet in carrying out terror activities across the globe, G-20 leaders on Saturday urged online platforms "to do their part" in protecting the people from terrorist and violent extremism conducive to terrorism (VECT) exploitation of th

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:54 IST

Trump's invitation for meeting 'very interesting suggestion': North Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], June 29 (ANI): Hours After Donald Trump proposed a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border, Pyongyang on Saturday called the invitation a "very interesting suggestion" that can advance their bilateral relations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:14 IST

Modi emplanes for New Delhi after G-20 Summit

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for New Delhi on Saturday after participating in the 14th G20 Summit in Osaka and a string of bilateral engagements with various leaders held on the sidelines of the event.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:38 IST

Modi meets Morrison on G-20 sidelines, discusses Indo-Pacific

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed a wide range of issues including Indo-Pacific.

Read More
iocl