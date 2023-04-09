All India Institute of Ayurveda hosts walkthrough for Working Group of C20 on Integrated Holistic Health under G20

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Taking forward the legacy of Ayurveda, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), the apex institute of Ayurveda in India, an Autonomous Institute under the Ministry of AYUSH hosted a walkthrough on Saturday for the "Working Group of C20 on Integrated Holistic Health.

A large group of over 400 delegates participated in the event and the institute showcased how an integrated approach to health care can be effectively implemented.

AIIA signed an MoU with the University of Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham for cooperation and collaboration in the field of Research and Academics in Ayurveda. The MoU was signed by Prof. Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA, Ministry of Ayush and Prem Kumar Vasudevan Nair, the Provost, Medical Sciences at Kochi campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham.

AIIA already has MoUs with the European Academy of Ayurveda, Bernstein, Germany; Western Sydney University, Australia; Graz Medical University, Austria; College of Medical, UK; London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, UK and Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Tanuja Neasri, said "We are happy to co-host the C20 delegates at AIIA, a tertiary care set-up under the Ministry of Ayush. We are honoured to showcase AIIA as a model of integration and holistic healthcare in Ayurveda."

"As it is envisioned as health for all, so through this message for holistic healthcare the strength of the Ayush system through MOA should be integrated into the mainstream of medicines for people-centric wellbeing," she added.



AIIA launched the millet calendar at the hands of Anita Bhatia, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women.

AIIA, the apex institute of Ayurveda in India is an Autonomous Institute under the Ministry of AYUSH which aims at bringing a synergy between the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and modern tools and technology. The Institute has 25 speciality departments, 12 clinics with 8 inter-disciplinary research laboratories and an international collaborative centre for global promotion and research in Ayurveda. Ayurveda is a science of life with a holistic approach to health and personalized medicine that is gaining popularity globally.

Ayurveda is the oldest system of medicine and health science dating back more than 3,000 years. The cardinal aim of Ayurveda is to restore the induvial balance between body, mind and spirit. There is a great demand for the science of life not only in India but in other parts of the world. (ANI)