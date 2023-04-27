All issues at LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements, commitments: Rajnath Singh after meeting Chinese Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met State Councillor and Minister of National Defence of China General Li Shangfu in New Delhi on Thursday.

The two Ministers had frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations. Singh categorically conveyed that the development of relations between India and China is premised on the prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders.

He added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments. He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.

According to sources, India remained adamant about its position at LAC during the meeting. China pretends the situation is normal at LAC but it is not.

The Chinese Defence Minister is apparently in Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting on Friday.

This is the first visit by the Chinese Defence Minister following the border transgression in Galwan.

India and China recently held the 18th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side.

India, and China during the 18th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting, agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector of the LAC.

The meeting took place after a gap of five months. The last meeting between the two sides at the Corps Commander level was held in December last year.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization established in 2001. The SCO members include Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan besides India. Apart from the member states, two observer countries Belarus and Iran will also be participating in the SCO Defence Ministers Meeting. (ANI)