All UN members can join International Solar Alliance under amended ISA Framework Agreement: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): All members of the United Nations can join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) under the recently amended ISA Framework Agreement, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The MEA in a press statement said that with the necessary ratifications/approvals/acceptances obtained from the requisite number of ISA member countries as mandated by the Framework Agreement of the ISA, the said amendment has entered into force on July 15.

"The coming into force of the amendment of the ISA Framework Agreement will now allow all the Member States of the United Nations to join the International Solar Alliance, including those beyond the Tropics," the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron had launched the International Solar Alliance during COP21 in Paris aiming to contribute to the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement through rapid and massive deployment of solar energy.

Till now, 87 countries have signed the Framework Agreement of the ISA and of these 67 have deposited their instruments of ratification. (ANI)

