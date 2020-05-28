Altaf Hussain calls on US Congress to table Bill for independence of Balochistan and Sindh

London [UK], May 28 (ANI): The founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain has appealed to the US Congress to table a bill for the independence of Balochistan and Sindh, the two provinces of Pakistan where people are facing worst human rights crisis.

In his latest statement released on the social media platforms, he also welcomed the US Congress's decision to table a bill on Tibet independence because of mercilessly curbing the basic fundamental rights of the Tibetans for years.

"This is the right time for honourable Dalai Lama to do more and more efforts for helpless Tibetans", said Altaf.

He added, "Here, I would like to appeal to all the honourable members of US Congress to please spare some of your precious time to pay the attention to the plight of Balochs of Balochistan Province and Sindhi and Urdu Speaking People (Commonly known as Mohajirs) of Sindh Province of Pakistan, where sisters, mothers, daughters, sons, brothers, and fathers are enforcedly disappeared, putting them behind bars and extra-judicially killings of their office bearers and members and even their relatives for the past 72 years by the Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies".

A freedom movement is ongoing in Balochistan and Sindh, the two major and resource-rich provinces of Pakistan as indigenous people are facing human rights violations for decades now.

Extrajudicial killings, abduction, and torture of political activists, students, and intellectuals are being carried out by the Pakistan army and spy agency, the ISI. Altaf Hussain said, "In the name of humanity I appeal to all the members of US congress to please also table a bill for the independence of Balochistan and Sindh Provinces to save the lives of over 80 million people".

"90 per cent of people of Balochistan and Sindh provinces want to have their own independent Balochistan and Sindhudesh", said the Muhajir leader.

Born in Karachi city of Pakistan, Altaf Hussain is living in exile in London since 1992. (ANI)

