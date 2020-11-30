Ambassador Abhay Kumar's proposal of inscribing Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam at UNGA and common Earth Anthem finds support

Antananarivo [Madagascar], November 30 (ANI): 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the whole world is a family, and comes from Maha Upanishad, should be inscribed in the premises of the United Nations General Assembly where the world leaders gather in September every year so that they can understand the core message of Indian Civilisation that sees the whole world as a family, said Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar on Sunday.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar was speaking at a webinar organised by the Alumni Association of Jawaharlal Nehru University on the role of Language, Literature and Culture for Aatmanirbhar Bharat ( Self Reliant India), which was attended by Smriti Zubin Irani, the Minister of Textiles, Women and Child Development as the chief guest.

He also proposed that a draft resolution should also be introduced at UNGA for a common Earth Anthem as our planet does not have an anthem while even universities and football teams have their own anthems. He added that the idea for a common Earth Anthem emanates from the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

He also proposed the establishment of a National Poetry Library in India which could become a centre for collecting poetry published in all languages of India and translating them into foreign languages to take Indian poetry and literature to the world.

Ambassador Kumar also requested that the works of contemporary Indian poets should be promoted by encouraging well-known personalities in Indian film industry and politics to read contemporary poetry.

Minister Irani welcomed these valuable suggestions and suggested that the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) could take up these ideas to their logical conclusion.

"When we talk today about Self Reliance or Atmanirbharta, people look at it from the angle of manufacturing however if truly a nation has to be self-reliant, that self-reliance will not be limited to manufacturing processes, business ideas or investments alone, self-reliance finds its foundation in the holistic rise of citizens who are aware of their civilisational values and strengths," she said.

"Today Ambassador Abhay Kumar spoke about the need to put out an institution dedicated to poetry and as I listened to him I wanted to remind him that he is a part of a service that can actually leverage the ICCR and I'm hopeful that all the pronouncement she has made on this platform today will find support and home under the aegis of the ICCR," she added.

Other speakers at the event included Prof. Kapil Kapoor, Prof. Dhananjay Singh, Prof. Rana P. Singh, Sandeep Mahapatra. Books of Shubha Sarma and Padampani Bora were also released on this occasion by the Minister. The event was broadcast live and was attended by JNU alumni across the globe. (ANI)