Ambassador to Kuwait meets president of National Security Bureau

Kuwait City [Kuwait], October 15 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Amb Sibi George, met the President of National Security Bureau, Kuwait, Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah on Wednesday.



The Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a tweet, "Ambassador met Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, President of National Security Bureau on Oct 14, and discussed inter alia bilateral relations, ways of strengthening and broadening existing cooperation, matters of mutual interest and latest regional and international development." (ANI)

