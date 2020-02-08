American citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan

Beijing [China], Feb 8 (ANI): A 60-year-old Amerian citizen has died from the new strain of coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, officials at the US embassy in Beijing said on Saturday.

The American died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, the embassy said, as reported by the Voice of America.

This is the first confirmed death of a foreigner from the virus in Wuhan. A Japanese citizen was earlier reported to have died in Wuhan of viral pneumonia, likely caused by the coronavirus, although that has not been confirmed.

The virus, which originated in China in December, last year, has killed 722 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several nations around the world, including India.

Meanwhile, the death of Chinese doctor Li Wenliang who tried to warn about the then-unidentified virus in December, last year, has sparked widespread public anger and grief in China.

The Chinese Police had accused the doctor, who died Friday morning (local time) at Wuhan Central Hospital, of "spreading rumours online" and "severely disrupting social order." (ANI)

