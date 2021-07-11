America's military engagement in Afghanistan coming to an end, says US envoy Khalilzad

Washington DC [US], July 10 (ANI): America's military engagement in Afghanistan is coming to an end and the US will work with all Afghan and international stakeholders to try to find a path to end this war, said US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Saturday.

Khalilzad made these remarks as he departed on a three-nation Asia and Middle East tour, starting in Qatar, in a bid to secure support for the Afghan peace process.

"I return to Doha and the region to continue our determined diplomacy in pursuit of a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban. As the President made clear in his recent remarks, a negotiated settlement is the only solution," Khalilzad tweeted adding that "America's military engagement in Afghanistan is coming to an end."

In a subsequent tweet, he added, "We will work vigorously with all Afghan parties and regional and international stakeholders to try and help the sides find a path to ending this war, one that ensures Afghanistan's security, unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and ends the agony of the Afghan people."

A state department release said that Ambassador Khalilzad, during his travel, will continue to engage in determined diplomacy and the pursuit of a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban.



This visit comes amid a spike in violence in Afghanistan. The Taliban has intensified its offensive against the Afghan government since the US start of a military drawdown in May. It now claims to have captured close to 85 per cent of the territory.

As part of the United States' ongoing support of the peace process, Khalilzad will work with all parties and with regional and international stakeholders to further advance a consensus on a political settlement, the release said.

"Political accommodation on the part of all sides remains urgent. The sooner the sides can agree to a negotiated settlement, the sooner Afghanistan and the region can reap the benefits of peace, including expanded regional connectivity, trade, and development," the statement said.

In Tashkent, Ambassador Khalilzad will participate in an international conference hosted by the Government of Uzbekistan on regional connectivity, it added.

This comes as the Taliban has taken control of hundreds of districts across the country and US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing completely. (ANI)

