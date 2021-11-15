Amid China's military threat, world inches closer to Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], November 15 (ANI): Amid China's increased military threats, the world is inching closer to Taiwan while drawing a line in the sand and saying "enough is enough."

Recently, delegates at the Taiwan day event at COP26 in Glasgow received a letter from the CCP's Consul General to Scotland, advising them that they were being "exploited" by Taiwan "to endorse their independence obsession under the cover of climate co-operation" before warning them not to participate, Taiwan News reported.

In response to this letter, Stewart McDonald MP, who sits on the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said, "Any attempt by the government of China, via its consulate in Edinburgh, to interfere with the work of democratically elected politicians in Scotland or the government of Taiwan and its delegation, should be given a very cold shoulder."

On the other hand, Europe has also extended its hand to Taiwan as the European parliament sent its first-ever formal delegation to visit the island, defying Beijing's threats of retaliation, The New York Times reported.

"We came here with a very simple, clear message; you are not alone," Raphael Glucksmann, a French member of the European Parliament and the leader of the delegation, told Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen adding that "Europe is standing with you."



Taiwan has been engaging with the world defying all the unrighteous indignation from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on the democratic island, Taiwan News reported.

The CCP always seems to get overwhelmed when it comes to the sovereignty of Taiwan, Author David Spencer said in Taiwan News.

Whenever Taiwan is described as a country, its national flag is used, or its name is mentioned, we are swiftly reminded by a plethora of CCP spokespeople that this 'offends the Chinese people', the author added.

This came as Beijing claims sovereignty over the democratic island and has increased military incursions in Taiwan.

Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, China has also threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

