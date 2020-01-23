Amid coronavirus outbreak, Beijing cancels Chinese New Year celebrations

Beijing [China], Jan 23 (ANI): The local authorities have cancelled all large-scale Chinese New Year celebrations in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to CNN.

The cities of Huanggang and Ezhou have been put on lockdown today, hours after the authorities banned travel from the nearby city of Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus epidemic, Sputnik reported.

The authorities of Huanggang said that all public transportation in the city including bus lines and train stations will be shut down by the end of the day.

A separate statement from local authorities in Ezhou ordered that the same measures will be implemented by Thursday evening as well.

The emergency measures followed a decision by the Wuhan authorities to shut down all transportation channels, including airports, bus stations, and train terminals, and prohibit travel from the city earlier in the day. The exits of highways around Wuhan have also been closed, preventing people from leaving the city by driving their private vehicles.

The deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus started in early January after local health authorities said a number of business owners from a local seafood market exhibited pneumonia symptoms.

According to the latest official figures, the new coronavirus has infected 571 people, killing 17 of them. (ANI)

