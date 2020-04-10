Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Pak unleashes new atrocities on people of PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan

Kotli [PoK], April 10 (ANI): Pakistani agencies have unleashed new atrocities on the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan when the world's attention is on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a viral video, a family in Islamgarh area of Mirpur district of PoK alleged that police personnel came to their house and brutally beaten them without any reason.

The ladies and children of the family were not even spared and their clothes were ripped off by the cops.

A family member said, "We are not criminals and did not engage in any unlawful activity. The whole colony is witness to the incident as the policemen entered our home and brutally beaten us. They tore the clothes of women. They alleged that we have burst crackers in the area, which is totally false."

A large number of people from PoK are settled overseas. Many of them who are visiting their houses are now being targeted by the authorities and security agencies, and they are forcibly taken in custody.

Apart from the atrocities being committed on them by the agencies, the people of POK are being denied basic testing for coronavirus. In Kotli, where a COVID-19 clinic has been set up by the authorities, the suspected patients have complaints of non-availability of medical equipment and the absence of medical staff.

A suspected COVID-19 patient at the clinic said, "I came here at 9 am and have been waiting for the past three hours. There is no doctor available."

Another person, who recently came from Dubai said, "The COVID-19 clinic lacks basic hygiene and there is no facility of masks and gloves."

Poor healthcare infrastructure and the non-availability of medical equipment in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan has triggering widespread panic among the people.

According to health officials, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan sharply increased to 4,601, with more than 280 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 66.

In PoK, 33 cases are registered whereas 215 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)

