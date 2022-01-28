Amid electricity crisis in Kabul, Uzbekistan-sourced power cut off

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 28 (ANI): Amid complaints about the shortage of power in the capital city of Kabul, the transmission of power from Uzbekistan has been halted due to technical problems found in the electricity system that includes the Central Asian states of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Officials at Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said they have linked to power coming from neighbouring Turkmenistan, reported Tolo News.

They also promised to solve the electricity problems soon.

"Our technical team has made efforts to solve the loss of power in Kabul and other provinces," said Hekmatullah Noorzai, a spokesman DABS.

According to DABS, technical teams are working to solve the problems found in the power system in Central Asia.



Some residents of the capital Kabul urged the officials concerned to stop depending on imported power and to begin the construction of dams inside the country, reported Tolo News.

"They should construct the electricity dams in the country and prevent the importing of power. Then, we, can stop pouring our millions of dollars into the foreigners' pocket," a Kabul resident said.

Amid an economic meltdown in Afghanistan, the industrial factories complained that the lack of electricity has affected their operations, reported Tolo News.

"With the power cut, and lack of power in the industrial parks, the factories have stopped operating," said Mohammad Karim Azimi, head of the Chamber of Industry and Mines.

Afghanistan for its electricity needs mostly relies on the Central Asian countries and technical problems in transmission lines during harsh winters are going to increase the woes of Afghans.

Moreover, the financial problems and non-payment of bills had created major problems for DABS, after the Taliban took over Afghanistan and international aid dried up. (ANI)

